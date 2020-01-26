close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Ayesha Omar looks impossibly glamorous in THESE pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020

Pakistan film star Ayesha Omar on Sunday stunned her fans with her brand new look.

Taking to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore   star shared multiple pictures on Instagram.

The captions accompanying her pictures suggested that the actress felt falling in love with her new look which she pulled off with the help of some "absolute favourite people" :

This look...and how we made it happen... ️ . . . Cannot thank my glam enough...my absolute favourite people came together for this and I’m so grateful...I wanted something glam but not fairytale, classic and also edgy, elegant yet dramatic....could not have pulled this off without you all: my forever favourite stylist @sananver who brought it all together, who gets me like no other....the queen of couture @khadijahshah , my childhood artist friend, who directed the whole process, the entire team at @elanofficial who were at it every minute, to perfect everything to the last stitch, and made sure that this was the most comfortable yet beautiful piece I’ve worn in a while... @omayrwaqar who agreed to doll me up at the last minute though it was his one day off , created this perfect hair and makeup look with all the ideas Sana and I had in mind, and gave me all the advice I needed before the big night..... @shafaqhabibjewellery who customised these beautiful jewels especially for me... @faiskap whose guidance I seek every step of the way, and my partner in madness @sanya.sohail who I can’t function without anymore, who couldn’t make it to the awards with me but was with me in my heart every minute..... love, love, love you all ️️️. . . #ayeshaomar #keepitreal #theshowmustgoon #hsa20 @humstyleawards #humnetwork

