Ayesha Omar looks impossibly glamorous in THESE pics

Pakistan film star Ayesha Omar on Sunday stunned her fans with her brand new look.
Taking to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore star shared multiple pictures on Instagram.
The captions accompanying her pictures suggested that the actress felt falling in love with her new look which she pulled off with the help of some "absolute favourite people" :
