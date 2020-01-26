KP power struggle sees three ministers removed from cabinet on PM's directives

Three provincial ministers were removed on Sunday from CM Mehmood Khan’s cabinet amid growing differences and power struggle among senior provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman de-notified Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed as provincial ministers, according to a notification issued by the provincial government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued the directives to CM Mehmood after the later complained to the premier that he is facing difficulties due to some ministers, Geo News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Atif was the minister of sports, culture and tourism, while Tarakai was heading the health department and Ahmed was in charge of the revenue and estate department.

“Atif Khan was unhappy with the incumbent chief minister and wanted to share his grievances with PM Imran but the provincial minsters were removed before the meeting,” the report claimed.

Speaking to the TV channel, KP Information Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai confirmed that “the trio was sacked on the PM's instructions”.

The minister said that one of them was a candidate for the chief minister’s post. “A key provincial minister was creating problems,” Yousufzai further added.





Hayatabad meeting

Sources told TV channel that a meeting of PTI lawmakers was held under the chair of Shahram Tarakai in Hayatabad couple of days ago to discuss "corruption in KP government” and “Mehmood Khan's media trial".

The disgruntled party leaders had invited 40 MPAs including five ministers but only eight of them attended.

“The trio was also found to be involved in some secret activities in Islamabad,” the report further claimed.

On Friday, The News had reported that differences between KP CM and some of his cabinet members had deepened and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken notice of the friction.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had told the publication on Thursday that certain people in the party also took notice of the differences and decided to constitute a jirga to resolve the issue before it damages the government and the party.