Sun Jan 26, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks papped during off the cuff lunch date

World

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks seem to be going strong following Miley Cyrus split

While Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson take the world by storm with their romance, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are not lagging behind in snagging away headlines either.

The two Aussie lovebirds, who recently made public their relationship, were spotted cosying up to each other on an intimate lunch date in Malibu, California.

The two were spotted grabbing a bite on a casual date as Liam rocked his off the cuff look with a plain white tee, a matching cap and a pair of shades.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old model was a sight for sore eyes in a blue and white top with jeans.

The two had confirmed circulating buzz about their relationship earlier when they were spotted at Byron Bay in Australia, indulged in intense PDA.

The couple were also reported to be “getting serious” earlier as PEOPLE cited a source as saying: “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together.” 

