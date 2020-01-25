close
Sat Jan 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2020

'The show is mine now': Jennifer Aniston to Ellen after hosting her show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 25, 2020

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston sent her fans into frenzy by guest-hosting  Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

The actress took to Instagram after wrapping up the show and  posted some videos and pictures from the sets. 

"Sorry Ellen, the show is mine now," she wrote jokingly on her video which showed her  meeting the crew on sets.

She also thanked  everyone at the show for "letting me come and  have so much fun with you today".

Jennifer Aniston made her fans’ fantasy turn into a reality when she took over the highly popular talk show The Ellen Show, in Ellen DeGeneres’s absentia.

The Murder Mystery star also hosted a segment wherein she surprised Friends fans by hiding behind the iconic Central Perk couch and popping out from behind as they begin to strike a pose at the sets.




Latest News

More From Entertainment