'The show is mine now': Jennifer Aniston to Ellen after hosting her show

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston sent her fans into frenzy by guest-hosting Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

The actress took to Instagram after wrapping up the show and posted some videos and pictures from the sets.

"Sorry Ellen, the show is mine now," she wrote jokingly on her video which showed her meeting the crew on sets.

She also thanked everyone at the show for "letting me come and have so much fun with you today".

Jennifer Aniston made her fans’ fantasy turn into a reality when she took over the highly popular talk show The Ellen Show, in Ellen DeGeneres’s absentia.

The Murder Mystery star also hosted a segment wherein she surprised Friends fans by hiding behind the iconic Central Perk couch and popping out from behind as they begin to strike a pose at the sets.













