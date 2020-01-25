Zartaj Gul Wazir is a fan of PM Imran's 'killer smile', body language

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir revealed in an interview that she was a fan of Prime Minister Imran Khan's "killer smile" and body language.



In the video, Wazir lavishes praise on PM Imran and refers to him as a charismatic leader.

"If you want to talk about the body language of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I think he is the finest charismatic man," she said. "Whenever he walks into a problem, the way his 'killer smile is', whenever he walks into a room his charisma makes our doubts vanish," she added.

Some criticised the minister for her statement, saying that it was non-serious and unneeded.

"She is the most useless female minister in the whole wide world. Mazari is trailing her with a short distance behind," tweeted one person.

"I think it is beautiful to model your PM on the kind of roles Salman Khan plays in Bollywood. Can't go wrong," tweeted another, sarcastically.

"Handsome hai. What more you want from the PM?" tweeted a third.