Here's how Jennifer Garner reacted when Tyler Cameron attempted to flirt with her

Jennifer Garner recently gave American model and TV celebrity Tyler Cameron cold shoulder when he tried to flirt with her on Instagram.



Story is that the actress recently took up the viral Instagram "Dolly Parton Challenge" featuring photos from LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.



The Instagram photo of the "Alias" star shows her donning a body hugging white gown while Tinder image features her wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

The two photos created quite a buzz under her comments sections, with one male follower asking Garner that it would have been better if she switched her Instagram and Tinder photos.

She replied by saying this may be the reason why no one is swiping right for her on the dating app.

After seeing Garner's exchange with a fan, Cameron with a flirtatious attempt commented, saying that he would swipe right for the actress.

However, the model was left unresponded from the actress. Garner, meanwhile, was seen responding to other celebrities who commented on her post.