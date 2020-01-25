Jennifer Aniston has forgiven Brad Pitt for his past mistakes: report

Jennifer Aniston is not interested in Brad Pitt in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him, reported US Weekly days after the two actors had a reunion at SAG Awards 2020.

"They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it," the publication an unnamed source as saying .

It further said that "Aniston doesn't have any ill-feeling towards Pitt and has forgiven him for his past mistakes, especially what he put her through it since she is 'over it".

The reunion of former flames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston last week sent their fans into frenzy as the pair were hugging each other backstage at the SAG Awards.

A photo from the event left fans on cloud nine as it showed the former husband and wife interacting backstage and congratulating each other over their big wins by embracing each other.

This was followed by Jen walking away before lifting her hand off of Brad’s chest while the Ad Astra actor held her wrist.