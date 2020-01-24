Gal Gadot becomes vampire hunter in new adventure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Acclaimed actress and model Gal Gadot, known as Wonder Woman for her fearless character in the movie, has accepted a new challenge to hunt the vampire.
The superstar has turned a vampire hunter in her new role for a commercial of a cable network. She is witnessed chasing Zion Baruch, the star of the hit show Juda, who turns into a vampire in the ad.
The cable Network has released clips on Instagram, in which Gadot can be seen driving a red car with white stripes that looks like a Cooper mini through a parking garage -- or a vampire bat cave.
Formidable Baruch, baring his fangs and flaunting a fur coat, suddenly jumps onto her car and shows off his vampire teeth. It seems as, in the clip, Gadot has been tasked to hunt down the vampire.
