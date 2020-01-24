Gal Gadot becomes vampire hunter in new adventure

NEW YORK: Acclaimed actress and model Gal Gadot, known as Wonder Woman for her fearless character in the movie, has accepted a new challenge to hunt the vampire.

The superstar has turned a vampire hunter in her new role for a commercial of a cable network. She is witnessed chasing Zion Baruch, the star of the hit show Juda, who turns into a vampire in the ad.

The cable Network has released clips on Instagram, in which Gadot can be seen driving a red car with white stripes that looks like a Cooper mini through a parking garage -- or a vampire bat cave.

Formidable Baruch, baring his fangs and flaunting a fur coat, suddenly jumps onto her car and shows off his vampire teeth. It seems as, in the clip, Gadot has been tasked to hunt down the vampire.







