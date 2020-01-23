Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' sequel is now in development

Rise and shine Marvel buffs! Our fiercest superhero is ready to send shockwaves down the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again as the Captain Marvel sequel is now in development.



Circulating reports from the comic book world revealed that Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is ready to make a bang once again with the second instalment of the franchise as Disney officially launched development.

Variety reported that Disney is in the midst of finalizing talks about the project with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer for Wanda-Vision.

That being said, Disney and Marvel have yet to settle on a release date for the sequel but reports are suggesting that the makers have their eyes on a 2022 release.

The sequel of the 2019-released blockbuster, that was also Marvel’s first female-centric film, is also currently in search of an acclaimed director to helm the Brie Larson-starrer.