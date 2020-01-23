close
Thu Jan 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2020

Jessica Simpson opens up about her relationship with John Mayer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Jessica Simpson, an  American showbiz star, has recently revealed in her upcoming memoir Open Book that  John Mayer was 'obsessed' with her 'sexually and emotionally'.

The singer-actress went on to say that she was sexually abused as a child, which was one of the factors that led to an addiction to alcohol and pills.

Simpson also spilled the beans about her turbulent relationship with John Mayer from 2006 until their split in 2007, another factor that led her to drinking.

The 39-year-old star said that after just a few months of dating, John repeated told her how 'obsessed' he was with her, 'sexually and emotionally.'

The  entertainer,  after her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2005, started dating - while John kept sending her notes.

