Razzaq claims PSL's top players can triumph over IPL's best

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq has claimed that the top teams from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could easily defeat those from the rival Indian Premier League (IPL) if they were to face each other, PakPassion reported on Tuesday.



"If a team of the best players from the IPL faced a similar team from the PSL, the Pakistani team would come out on top," Razzaq was quoted as saying.

According to the former hard-hitting all-rounder, "PSL has improved the standards of cricket in Pakistan as its pitches are of superior quality".

"In contrast, the pitches in the IPL are not prepared properly as they provide a bit too much turn or the ball remains low."



Meanwhile, when asked about the prospects of the arch-rivals touring Pakistan, Razzaq admitted that the chances of such a tour were on the lower side but added that if it somehow materialises, it would prove to be a game-changer.

"A tour of Pakistan by India is looking unlikely now but when it happens, it will open many doors for the restoration of international tours to Pakistan and is vital in that sense,” he said.

"A visit by India to Pakistan will have huge implications and once that happens, other sides such as South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand will also have no qualms in touring our country."

Razzaq had raised eyebrows last year by claiming that he can turn Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya into world's best.



When asked how serious he was, Razzaq said that he had made the offer "in good faith" and from a "cricketing point of view".

"I felt that Hardik Pandya could improve further and I could help him with that and I spoke purely from a cricketing point of view," he said.

"It’s not as if I am desperate to help him out for any other reason. We know when it comes to the current state of India and Pakistan relations, this would not be possible in the first place. “