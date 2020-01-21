CM Murad recommends three names to PM Imran for Sindh IGP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint the new Inspector General of Sindh Police just like it was done in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, reported Geo News.

In a letter to the PM, the chief minister also attached the provincial cabinet’s recommendations of the officers that should be considered to become the province’s next top cop.

He stated in the letter that the provincial government has followed the procedure that the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments adopted while requesting a change in their top cops.

“I request your direction to Establishment Division for placing services of one of the officers named in the letter as Inspector General of Police, Sindh, as was done in the case of Punjab and KP province recently,” Shah wrote to the PM.

The Sindh cabinet had on Monday recommended two grade 21 officers and a grade 22 officer for the coveted post. The cabinet approved the names of Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Kamran Fazal, who are grade-21 officers, and Mushtaq Mahar who is a grade-22 officer.

Earlier this month, the provincial authorities had written a letter to the Establishment Division asking for the removal of Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam and the appointment of another police officer in his place.

The federal government on Saturday had said it was considering a request by the Sindh government to remove IGP Imam from office over "unsatisfactory performance".

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which is in opposition in Sindh, had subsequently said it would challenge the removal of Imam in court. On Monday, a group of citizens had challenged the provincial cabinet’s decision to change the Sindh IGP in the Sindh High Court.

The court had remarked that the province's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kaleem Imam, would stay on his position until the Establishment Division decides to remove him from the office.