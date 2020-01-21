Marvel to have more Avenger films in the future? Kevin Feige responds

After the heart wrenching happenings of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans, despite little hope, have been looking towards the Studios’ with optimistic eyes for another Avenger film.

And as the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gets ready to be kicked off by Natasha Romanoff’s standalone prequel, Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Fiege gave his take on whether the mighty superheroes will come back for a cross-over film or not.

Speaking to MTV News, Feige revealed: “We debated what we should announce today. Should we announce four and five, we’ve got five years down the road.’ And I was like, ‘I think 11 projects in two years is plenty.”

Without solidifying anything, Feige did hint at a possibility of more Avengers films in the future.

“It will be a very different team than we’ve seen before [...] with some people you’ve already met and some people you haven’t met yet,” he said.

One question that hovered over everyone’s head post that was who could be joining the Avengers, now that the OG heroes like Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow are no longer part of the clan.

As per speculations, Hawkeye’s daughter Kate Bishop who is ready to jump onboard the MCU team, could be part of the future of Young Avengers, including some other conjectural picks: Morgan Stark as Iron Heart, Harley Keener as Iron Lad and Cassie Lang as Stature.