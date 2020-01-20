Hira Mani expresses infinite love for husband Mani in romantic Instagram post

Fans of famed Pakistani actress Hira Mani are swooning over her loved-up post on Instagram for her husband, actor Salman Shaikh aka Mani.

Taking to Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet, posted a picture of herself declaring her love for her better half.



Hira captioned the post, “Tujhse mera jee nahi Bharta ab Kuch asar nahi kerta, coming to you mani [I never seem to get enough of you, nothing else matters to me]."

In the picture, Hira can be seen posing at the boarding ramp of a plane, looking chic as always. Clad in a blue top and black pants, the star can be seen serving major styling inspiration.



It was only recently that Mani also sang praises for his wife and called her a ‘brilliant brilliant actor’.

Mani’s comments came a day after Hira was nominated for best actress at 'Pakistan International Screen Awards' for her outstanding performance in drama serial Do Bol.