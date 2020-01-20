Brad Pitt references his failed marriages during SAG speech while Jennifer Aniston watches

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt has been all over the news after he dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday with major wins.



And while that came as a treat for fans, what became the highlight of the evening was the 57-year-old Ad Astra actor’s rib-tickling speech where he poked fun at his love life.

Accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad began his speech by making a joke about Tinder.

"I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you, my brothers, my sisters, this means so much—more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything, I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you. I want to thank my costars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet...seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he said leaving us in fits.

“Now, we all know what we do is a team sport and we elevate each other, and I got to work with some amazing, amazing people. Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim...where are you guys? Ms. Butters, a bunch of the new generation, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler,” he continued.

“You all elevated my game, and I hope I did the same for you. Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. Guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife? It was a big stretch,” he said resulting in the audience breaking into fits of laughter.

The actor also left the world swooning over his brief reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston as they hugged it out backstage and congratulated each other over their big wins.