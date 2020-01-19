Bella Hadid flaunts killer new look with some bushy bangs

Bella Hadid has got the world talking after she made went public with her mega hair transformation that adds to the oomph of her killer personality and drop-dead-gorgeous looks.



The 23-year-old supermodel left jaws dropped and heads turned as she delved right into her love for faux fringe bangs following the Berluti show in Paris.

Hadid made her banging entrance at the DiorMen’s show with a torrent of some newly-extended tresses and some bushy micro bangs giving her an edgy look and a punkish vibe that fans definitely hadn’t seen coming.

Paired with the gothic look was a black turtleneck atop a buttoned black skirt that made the model give off major high-fashion vibes.

She had earlier made headlines with her elder sister Gigi Hadid as well as they set fire to the run way together for the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show, by twinning in similar dresses.



