Ariana Grande lends vocals to ex Mac Miller's new posthumous album?

Ariana Grande had been through a rough patch when she lost her ex-boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller through drug overdose and was largely blamed for his death.



And while she faced a rough patch following his demise, the rapper’s posthumous album is suggesting that the Thank U Next crooner may have lent her vocals to one of the songs.

The album may have not credited the singer but fans are certain that the voice in the song I Can See belongs to none other than the 26-year-old songstress.

That being said, it isn’t unlikely that the singer would lend her voice to her past paramour’s project given she has previously also paid tribute to him post his death by playing some of his music on the opening night of her tour.

Apart from that, she also wore a sweet tribute to him at Coachella last year and has also been actively liking tweets pertaining to the late rapper.