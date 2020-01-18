PM Imran heaps praise on Quetta hero who saved more than 100 lives

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday heaped praises on Suleman Khan who saved more than 100 people stranded in Quetta's snow.

"The whole nation is proud of Suleman Khan who showed great courage and selflessness to help people stranded in the snow," tweeted the prime minister.



A few days ago, the Quetta-Zhob highway was shut down due to severe snowfall in the Kuchlak, Ziarat Cross, Khanozai and Kan Mehtarzai areas of the Balochistan province.

More than a hundred people, including women, children and the elderly were left stranded in the harsh weather without food or shelter.

Bracing the cold, 30-year-old Suleman Khan not only rescued several passengers by driving them to safety in his own car, but in a gesture of kindness that has touched the hearts of many across the nation, also opened his home to them for food and shelter.

Without any assistance from authorities, Suleman helped hundreds of people to safety without any assistance from authorities. He only used his Sports Utility Vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, to help the stranded.

Hundreds of passengers, including women and infants, were stuck on the roads in harsh weather a few days ago as a massive snowstorm wreaked havoc in different parts of Balochistan.

Levies officials had said that more than 300 passengers were stranded in Kan Mehtarzai area of Killa Saifullah district, where temperatures dipped to as low as -14 degrees Celcius while heavy snowfall and strong winds almost buried cars on the main National Highway.