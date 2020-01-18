Drake gifts pendant worth $150,000 to friend A$AP Rocky on Yams Day 2020

Canadian rapper Drake presented a Yams pendant to friend A$AP Rocky to mark late A$AP Yams day 2020.

The pendant is made of over 500 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds.

According to reports, the market value of gold-diamond pendant is a whopping $150,000.

The diamond shrouded pendant was crafted by skilled jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and the single piece took more than three months to be completed, it is further reported.

The famed gem dealer made sure to bring this jewel to perfection with the use of 500 grams of gold, 15 carats of diamonds and little yet paramount details of the whole design.

All of Yams’ essences from his tattoos and his Coogi sweaters, everything is carved perfectly in the pendant. A single pendant is known to cost around $150,000.

Yams Day was established in 2016 after the death of A$AP Yams. A portion of the earnings is donated to a charity which was established by Yams’s mother to help adolescents who are coping with substance abuse.