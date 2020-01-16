Coldplay front man Chris Martin leaves daughter embarrassed at work

Coldplay front man Chris Martin wows the world not only with his melodic vocals but also his charming personality.



The 42-year-old Paradise crooner recently shared an endearing anecdote with his daughter Apple that left fans in absolute awe.

Revealing how he ended up embarrassing his daughter at her workplace, Martin told Ellen DeGeneres on her show how she had recently started working at a clothing store.

"My daughter works in a clothing store. It's her first job, and she's about to be 16 and I'm so proud of her. he's, you know, making her way in the world,” he said.

"She was at the checkout — and there were two checkouts — that's what you call them right? — and she saw me,” he said and continued to mouth words “Dad, get out!”

"And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line. I was holding my T-shirt and really scared of my daughter," he added.

"And I paid for the T-shirt, and I brought her some fudge. So I said to the lady, ‘Can you just give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving, she shouted, ‘I love you, Dad!'"

The singer shares two children, Apple, 16 and Moses, 13, with his former wife Gwyneth Paltrow.