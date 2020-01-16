Vanessa Hudgens rocks the post-breakup glow after parting ways with Austin Butler

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens had left the world startled after she parted ways with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The couple had been together for as many as nine years but recently decided to call it quits.

However, the 31-year-old Spring Breakers actor’s priceless smile at the premiere of her latest film Bad Boys for Life seems to be an epic mood as she rocks the post-breakup glow and appears to be chirpier than ever.

Her circulating pictures give off the vibe that theirs was definitely the happier kind of breakup as her smile gave it all away.

The High School Musical actor was dressed in a long and flowy white dress with a beaded bodice and feathered sleeves while she showed off her sizzling thigh high slit with her towering black stilettos also making an appearance.

The former flames had met on the sets of High School Musical, when Vanessa was dating costar Zac Efron. They began dating soon after and went strong for nine years before news recently came afloat of the two parting ways.