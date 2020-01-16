Zaira Wasim: Mumbai man faces 3-year jail time for molesting former Bollywood star

A man was found guilty on Wednesday of molesting former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim during a flight back in 2017.

The 41-year-old businessman from Mumbai, identified as Vikas Sachdev was accused of molesting the Dangal starlet by continuously moving his foot up and down her neck and back while she half-asleep at age 17 back in 2017.

The Secret Superstar actor at first had shrugged off the inappropriate behavior as probable ‘turbulence’ but was later woken up by his foot touching her neck.

The former actor had also attempted to film the man but it was too dark to identify his face.

Following the incident, Zaira had made a video in which she was visibly shaken and distraught and could be heard saying: “No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves."

In her viral Instagram post, Zaira had said that the man "kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck".

The man — taken into custody on Wednesday under child protection laws and will be facing a three-year jail time — was identified later through the help of the airline, Air Vistara, that had at the time, failed to provide assistance, as per Zaira’s claims back then.