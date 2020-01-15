Sindh cabinet seeks to remove IGP Kaleem Imam over 'unsatisfactory performance'

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet approved on Monday the removal of Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam, citing unsatisfactory performance.

Sindh government minister Saeed Ghani spoke to media, claiming that during the tenure of Kaleem as IG Sindh, several unlawful acts took place.

The provincial minister said that four names have been recommended to the federal cabinet as the replacement.

“The provincial government will write to the cabinet to remove Imam from the office and take action against him,” said Ghani.

He said that in the past, kidnappings, fake encounters and wrong arrests took place.

“At several occasions, IG Sindh Kaleem gave irresponsible statements,” said Ghani. In Karachi particularly, law and order situation has deteriorated under the tenure of Kaleem, alleged Ghani.

Earlier today, a Sindh Cabinet session took place under Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah where the recommendation to remove Imam was approved.

PTI says will take Sindh government to court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvy said his party will take the Sindh government to court for removing Sindh IG Kaleem Imam.

Naqvy said the provincial government cannot change an IGP without consultations. He said the legal process must be followed if Sindh government wished to remove Imam Kaleem as the top police official of Sindh.

"The doors of the court are open for us and for Imam Kaleem as well," he said. "The federal government suggets names for Sindh IGP, not the provincial one."