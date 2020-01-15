Selena Gomez rocks the 70's look with flared jeans as she drops jaws in NYC

Selena Gomez is wowing the world not only with her freshly-dropped killer album Rare, but her frequent public appearances post its release are also leaving fans with bated breath.

The 27-year-old Lose You To Love Me songstress caught the public’s attention as she headed out to New York City earlier this week to enjoy an intimate dinner at Nobu.

Her outfit soon became the talk of town as she dropped jaws in high-waisted jeans with the NAKED Cashmere Joslyn Sweater in Chalk Plus, tucked in front the front.

She finished off the look with brown boots some bling dangling down in the shape of crystal drop earrings and some killer makeup that made her look like she just stepped straight out of the 70’s.

Selena’s hair were pulled back into a half high ponytail with bangs covering her forehead.

Selena is currently riding high with the success of her new album Rare that was dropped on January 10 following her five year break from music.