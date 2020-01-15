Priyanka Chopra teams up with Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers and GoT's Richard Madden

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who has been making waves in Bollywood is gearing up for yet another feat as she signs a new deal.

The 37-year-old Quantico actor had turned to Instagram to unveil the big news for her fans of having another exciting project in the pipeline with acclaimed directorial duo Joe and Anthony Russo who helmed the record-shattering Avengers: Endgame last year.

The project, titled Citadel, will also have Game of Thrones star Richard Madden on board alongside the Baywatch star.

"Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Variety spilled the beans on how the show will also be having local productions in Mexico, India and Italy with the Indian series having Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK as the developers.

