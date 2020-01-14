close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Arjun Kapoor's hilarious reaction to Pakistani kid Ahmad Shah’s meme: ‘Peeche tou dekho’

Arjun Kapoor took the internet by storm after a video of his reaction to Ahmed Shah and paparazzi went viral

Arjun Kapoor's recently won the internet with his adorable reaction towards  Pakistani kid  Ahmed Shah's famous line. 

Arjun took the internet by storm after a video of his reaction to Ahmed Shah and paparazzi went viral.

In a video posted to Instagram, Arjun can be seen walking towards his car, with voices saying, "peeche tou dekho" (look behind will you!) beaming in the background.

Arjun is then seen turning towards the paparazzi, stepping away from his car, he asks them, "aur kuch chahiye?" (Any other request?)

Suddenly the paparazzi can be heard erupting in nervous laughter, audibly perplexed at the star's comment. His gesture won a large amount of applause and is an adorable reaction towards Pakistani cutie Ahmed Shah's viral antics.

Check out his reaction below:


