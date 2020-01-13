Liam Hemsworth confirms relationship with Gabriella Brooks with intense beach hangout

Liam Hemsworth is finally finding bliss alongside girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after his unfortunate divorce with Miley Cyrus.

The couple was seen indulging in some intense PDA on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia, pictures of which were published by a local magazine called New Idea on Sunday.

Liam and Gabriella were spotted by the paparazzi kissing each other passionately. While the lady was dressed in a red and white bikini, her beau was clad in printed swimming trunks.

The duo had initially sparked dating rumours in December when they were seen hugging and kissing each other in the public, and then after when they were snapped at a lunch spot with Liam’s parents.

A source told E! News at the time that, "It seemed like a happy, family environment" and that while the two did not show off any PDA, "the two did go back to Liam's house after the restaurant."

While Liam and her ladylove have not commented on their status yet, his sister-in-law revealed that he deserves better than Miley.