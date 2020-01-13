Indian soldier lands in Pakistan after ‘slipping’ in Kashmir snow: Gulf paper

A low-ranking officer of the Indian army deployed in occupied Kashmir accidentally landed in Pakistan last week after slipping in snow, Khaleej Times reported.



The officer, identified as Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, was on patrol duty in the Gulmarg area of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) when the 'accident' occurred, the publication said.

Negi's family was left bereaved after his wife, Rajeshwari, received a phone call from the soldier's unit telling her that Negi was missing and may have ended up in Pakistan, according to Khaleej Times.

The aggrieved family has demanded the Indian government to ensure his safe and early return.

Pakistani authorities have not yet commented on the matter or acknowledged that the soldier is in their custody.

According to the Indian Army, a search and rescue operation is underway and "all attempts" are being made to bring Negi back, the newspaper reported.

Negi, a resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. He had arrived in Dehradun in October and was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November.