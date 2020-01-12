Iron Man coming back to MCU? Robert Downey Jr thinks ‘anything can happen’

Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man, for years has been hailed as one of the most crowd-favourite heroes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ever produced.



However, his tragic death brought ample heartbreak for all Marvel buffs, who till this date are attempting to cracks codes and figure out theories that could promise Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s return to the MCU.

While the "genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist" will be getting featured in the imminent Black Widow prequel, it is highly unlikely that the actor returns to play the mighty hero in the existing timelines.

Addressing the desire amongst fans for his role getting reprised, Downey spoke to Extra TV and gave fans a glimmer of hope.

"Anything could happen," he said.

However, his statement soon took a disappointing turn as he went on to say: “As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they're trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I'm excited for them to see how all that goes."

"It's hard to project. But you know, we've got a bunch of other stuff ,” he added.