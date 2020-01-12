close
Sun Jan 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2020

Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 12, 2020
Meghan Markle getting back into Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?

Meghan Markle, following her exit from the royal family along with husband Prince Harry may be looking to get back into her former career.

Earlier on Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that Meghan had agreed to do voice over work for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report to Reuters while Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stirred up a storm after their official Instagram handle announced that they will be ‘stepping back’ as senior members of the British royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their statement had read. 

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment