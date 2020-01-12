Meghan Markle heading back to Hollywood by signing Disney deal after royal exit?

Meghan Markle, following her exit from the royal family along with husband Prince Harry may be looking to get back into her former career.

Earlier on Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that Meghan had agreed to do voice over work for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report to Reuters while Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment either.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stirred up a storm after their official Instagram handle announced that they will be ‘stepping back’ as senior members of the British royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” their statement had read.







