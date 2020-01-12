Prince Harry to become rich beyond his wildest dreams after exit

Prince Harry has been an audience favorite for a large number of years and ever since his relationship with Meghan Markle went public, the pair have been at the receiving end of criticism.



Reports speculate that Meghan Markle is the reason for the couple to bid adieu to royal life. Allegedly, the pressure from the House of Windsor was too great to bear. A source stated, “She had no idea how un-glamorous it really is to be a royal and, when she found out she would be a civil servant in a tiara she was, like, ‘No way.’”

Amidst their ongoing battle with the British press, Prince Harry and his wife will most likely not need to take up full time jobs as both are exceedingly well off, despite any possible tax implications which may arise as a result of their royal split.

For starters, although the couple might have to pay high amounts of taxes on Frogmore Cottage, whose renovations costs almost 2.4 British pounds ($3 million) to British taxpayers.

The couple also have a strong celebrity brand which can rake in a good amount of revenue.

Meghan Markle is also rather financially independent. Her own estimated net worth is almost $6.5 million (5 million British pounds), amassed through her role on the USA Network legal drama Suits. She will also continue to receive residuals from her appearance on the seven seasons.

Harry has personally inherited a sizable estate through her late mother Princess Diana, BBC estimated that it is close to almost 7 million British pounds ($9.2 million).

Prince Harry's paternal lineage is far more richer however, worth almost $88 billion, according to Forbes. This net worth has been calculated through their various investments, castles, land and properties.

Prince Harry not only inherited most of his wealth, he also earned a fare share of it during his service as a soldier to the British Army Air Corps, his annual salary was almost $45,000. As well as almost $52,000 after working as a helicopter pilot for the Army Air Corps. These assumed amounts are recorded through Forbes.

The lion's share of the income comes from Prince Charles. He earns almost $23 million from the Duchy of Cornwall and $1.3 billion in assets. His financial accounts reveal a total income of almost 37.2 million British pounds ($48.7 million), for the fiscal year of 2017.

In regards to personal security and housing, it is rumored that the couple might settle down in Canada, and as it is a part of the UK Commonwealth, its possible they may be required to pay for the couple's security.