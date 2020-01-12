US to expel a dozen Saudi trainees after base attack probe: media

WASHINGTON: The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, CNN reported.

In December, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the United States as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.

In mid-December the Pentagon said it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States.



Defense Department officials halted operational training for Saudi Arabian military students in the United States following the attack, though classroom instruction continued.

Some 5,000 international military personnel are undergoing training in the United States, including approximately 850 Saudis among all branches.