Chris Hemsworth calls for help amid Australian bush fire crisis as he donates $1mn

As the world mourns the destruction of over 15.6 million acres, 24 lives and nearly a billion animals feared dead in Australia’s bush fires, Chris Hemsworth decided to play his part.



The Avengers: Endgame actor turned to his social media appealing to his fans to give financial support to the victims and firefighters in Australia, while also pledging his $1 million contribution towards the cause.

In the video posted on his official Twitter and Instagram account, the actor can be heard saying: "Hey guys, as you’re well aware, the bush fires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn; there’s warmer weather on its way. We’re really still in the thick of it here, as there’s plenty of challenging times ahead and still to come.”

“So what we need is your support and your donations. I’m going to put forward $1 million and was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts,” he added.

“That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support,” he further said.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated in Australia. But dig deep, and lots of love and we’ll keep pushing forward. Cheers,” he said ending the video message.

The Thor actor also shared a page filled with link to various organizations working to provide relief.