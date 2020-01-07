close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 7, 2020

Jennifer Aniston lavishes praise on her stylists for stunning look at Golden Globes

Tue, Jan 07, 2020

LOS ANGELES: The dazzling  awards ceremony   of the Golden Globes has concluded with  a bang, but the gala  left a blissful impact upon some   Hollywood's A-list audience who graced the event with their pretty flashy appearances.

Among other  showbiz personalities,   the most beautiful and graceful  lady Jennifer Aniston, 50, also oozed Hollywood glamour  in a stunning off-the-shoulder black gown styled by  Dior.

The actress paired her classic black gown with a fascinating makeup look and a pearl necklace. Her hand also boasted an almighty diamond ring, which dazzled onlookers.

Having been inspired of her outfit, Jennifer  shared an encouraging line for her stylists who, with their intuitive instinct, made the actress more beautiful and  happier too.

Taking to Instagram, The Morning Show star shared dashing photos of herself with a caption: "Last night. My little women. Supported me all night. (Had enough room for them and then some under that gown Thank you @Dior for this stunning piece of art."

She switched her red carpet glam with a far sexier look along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt on Sunday to grab the headlines.  



