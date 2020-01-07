Jennifer Aniston lavishes praise on her stylists for stunning look at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES: The dazzling awards ceremony of the Golden Globes has concluded with a bang, but the gala left a blissful impact upon some Hollywood's A-list audience who graced the event with their pretty flashy appearances.

Among other showbiz personalities, the most beautiful and graceful lady Jennifer Aniston, 50, also oozed Hollywood glamour in a stunning off-the-shoulder black gown styled by Dior.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston turns up the heat in sizzling black gown at Golden Globes 2020

The actress paired her classic black gown with a fascinating makeup look and a pearl necklace. Her hand also boasted an almighty diamond ring, which dazzled onlookers.

Having been inspired of her outfit, Jennifer shared an encouraging line for her stylists who, with their intuitive instinct, made the actress more beautiful and happier too.

Taking to Instagram, The Morning Show star shared dashing photos of herself with a caption: "Last night. My little women. Supported me all night. (Had enough room for them and then some under that gown Thank you @Dior for this stunning piece of art."

She switched her red carpet glam with a far sexier look along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt on Sunday to grab the headlines.









