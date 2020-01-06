'Zindagi' app to help parents tackle usage of drugs in children: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The 'Zindagi' app would help parents tackle drugs usage in children, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday, adding that fighting and eradicating drug culture from Pakistan was not only the authorities' job, but that of the society as a whole.



Addressing the launching ceremony of 'Zindagi' — or Life — app that aims to curb drug trafficking and spread awareness about the menace, PM Imran said: "Unfortunately, mobile phones are doing more harm than good and due to them, child abuse and the usage of drugs has increased in our society.

"We need to tackle these issues on an emergency basis and the Zindagi app is a part of that process. It will help parents tackle usage of drugs in their children in a efficient manner," he said.



He emphasised on how not only should the teachers play their part, the ulema [religious scholars] should use Friday sermons to make people aware of this issue," he said.

The PM noted that crystal methamphetamine — commonly known as ice or crystal meth on the streets — was becoming quite prevalent in the society and the menace was not being tackled the right way.

"Parents should keep a check on their children and understand that once their child is addicted to one drug, they will switch to another as well," he warned.

The premier acknowledging that people face societal pressure when reporting child abuse and drug use to authorities but urged parents to shrug off the stigma. "Once we break this stigma, it will have a positive effect on our society," he said.

Drug mafias were widely involved in the drugs supply but the government was doing its best to counter them, he said.

With regard to child pornography statistics, he said he was "embarrassed to hear that Pakistan ranks high", he said.

The app focuses on creating a drug-free society and would inform users about the risks and dangers of using drugs, according to a statement from the PM office. It was introduced by the government in a bid to halt drug penetration in the society.