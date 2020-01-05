'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan's wedding pictures will blow you away

Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale's Toni Topaz, recently tied the knot with MLB star Michael Kopech on Saturday this week, after two years of dating.



The bride wore an elegant and sophisticated full lace, mermaid style gown, bedazzled and adorned with beads while her groom donned an off-white suit which complimented his blonde hair perfectly.

Their ceremony took place in Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. The couple kept their wedding an intimate occasion, with a guest list of only 40 family and friends, a few of the star's Riverdale co-stars graced the event as well.

Morgan said "We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," she told E! News exclusively. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Check out the pictures below:



