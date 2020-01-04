Rockets hit Iraqi air base housing US soldiers

TIKRIT: Two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq’s Balad air base, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, which houses US forces on Saturday but caused no casualties, two security sources told Reuters.



Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops, sources there told AFP.

The Al-Balad base, north of Baghdad, was hit by Katyusha rockets, security sources said.

The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

The development comes a day after a US drone strike ordered by President Trump killed Soleimani, bringing tensions to a new high between Washington and Tehran.