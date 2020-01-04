Brad Pitt’s ‘nerve-wracking’ first kiss was in fourth grade

Hollywood’s top actor Brad Pitt is all over the news lately as his former love interests barely manage to leave him out of headlines.

The 56-year-old Ad Astra actor, shed light on another one of his flames that the world was largely untold about — his first love in the fourth grade.

Brad speaking about his first kiss told W Magazine in his latest interview how the entire episode was completely ‘nerve-wracking’.

"Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited—the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it," he said.

Separately, the actor has also raised the excitement amongst fans with the approaching Golden Globe Awards 2020 as the world hopes for his probable reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.