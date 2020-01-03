Names of lawmakers who failed to disclose assets disclosed by ECP

ISLAMABAD: A list of senators and members of the national and provincial assemblies, who have failed to disclose the details of their assets and liabilities, has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Sheheryar Afridi from the governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari from the National Assembly are included in the list.

Additionally, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, former defence minister Khurram Dastgir, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, and National Party leader Mir Hasil Bizenjo are among other notable names on the list.

According to the list, 32 members of the Senate, and 166 members of the National Assembly have not disclosed their details of assets and liabilities.

190 members from the Punjab Assembly, and 85 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly's also have not revealed their assets as of yet.

Further, 40 members from the Balochistan, and 82 members from the Sindh Assembly have also not provided any details of their assets to the ECP.