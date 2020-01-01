Miley Cyrus begins New Year without beau Cody Simpson

American singing sensation Miley Cyrus’s latest Instagram post has relatable written all over it as the diva gets in the party mode ringing in 2020.

After having a relatively tough year with her marriage to Liam Hemsworth coming to an end, as well as some health scares comprising her vocal cord surgery, it looks like the singer is more than ready to bid adieu to the previous year and enter the new one with positive vibes.

While she may have spent Thanksgiving as well as Christmas alongside her beau Cody Simpson, the Wrecking Ball hit maker rang in the New Year without the Aussie hunk as he was busy with rehearsals while Miley appeared to be partying without him.

Sharing a selfie from New Year’s Eve, the 27-year-old turned to Instagram to give a glimpse of what she is up to on the last day of 2019.

Miley can be seen wearing a headband with the word ‘Cheers’ written on it, while she pouts and drops the caption: “Pre Party 2020.”

On the other hand, Cody shared a video of him rehearsing on New Year’s Eve with his caption reading: “REHEARSAL. Bringing the band to Aspen this NYE for a jam at @thesurflodge."





