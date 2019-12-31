Don't harass citizens, let them welcome new year in peace: CM Murad's to Sindh Police

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah issued stern directives to the provincial police not to harass citizens and "let them welcome the new year in peace".

The home department had issued a notification to ban billion-riding, carrying of fire arms, and aerial firing on new year night. On the directives of the chief minister, the home department withdrew the ban on pillion-riding.

The administration and the police had blocked certain roads leading to Seaview in Karachi with containers. The chief minister also instructed the administration to remove the containers and open the roads for smooth flow of traffic and directed them to manage it by declaring some roads one-way.

He told the police to not harass citizens and let people welcome the new year with new hopes, peace of mind amid cheers and traditional halla gulla [enjoyment].

Shah, however, urged people of the city, particularly the youngsters, to not behave irresponsibly, due to which the law would be forced to take its due course.

The chief minister also urged people to pray for the prosperity of Pakistan, national unity and the strengthening of democracy in the country.

“Pakistan is [the] most beautiful country on the planet and we all have to make it like paradise,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister presided over a meeting of Thar Coal & Energy Board at CM House and vowed to facilitate investors in Thar.

“Inshallah Thar will steer the country out of darkness of load-shedding,” he said.