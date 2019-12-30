close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 30, 2019

Behroz Sabzwari dismisses Syra-Shahroz's divorce rumours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 30, 2019

KARACHI: Behroz Sabzwari has rejected reports regarding his son Shahroz's divorce with wife Syra Yousuf.

In a conversation with Daily Jang, the eminent showbiz celebrity Behroz dismissed the rumours of separation between the couple.

 Behroz said  they have not called off their marriage, and clarified that  disputes are a part of every family. He also informed that Syra is staying with her ailing  father to look after him.

According to Behroz, the couple have been enjoying a "good marital life" for past seven years. 

Earlier, the news of the separation between the celebrity couple   had shocked everyone around and left fans speechless.

Syra and Shahroz were trending on Twitter in Pakistan as hundreds of users speculated about the couple's current relationship status.

The  duo was seen as a perfect couple living a happy married life. They were  blessed with a baby girl in 2014.

