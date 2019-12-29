Natalie Portman reacts after Padma Lakshmi gets mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

American author Padma Lakshmi responded to a magazine over a slip up of being accidentally referred to as Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

The 49-year-old TV host was part of The New Yorker magazine’s celebrity cartoon takeover issue and while she was being paid accolades by the publication, they accidentally mistook her for the Quantico actor.

However, it was the 49-year-old’s response to the gaffe that is winning the internet as she shared the screenshot of slip-up on her Instagram and put a strong message across in a light-hearted tone.

Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout,” she said, adding: “I know to some we all look alike, but,” throwing in a shrug emoji with the hashtags: “#desilife #justindianthings.”

Natalie Portman too found the error startling as she dropped a comment saying: “Oh no.”



Earlier, Padma had spoken about Priyanka’s surge in Hollywood: “I had lunch with Priyanka once years ago. She is lovely; we both also share the same stylist,” she said. “I am so excited to see Priyanka on my TV. In many ways, she has gotten much further than I did and I am so happy for her,” she had told Times of India.

