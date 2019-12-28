PM Imran wants expats in US to lobby for Pakistan amid fears of India's false flag operation

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged Pakistani expatriates in the US to lobby for the country amid fears of a false flag operation by India.

Speaking at an event, he slammed the Modi government for its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and for passing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Khan said Modi's government was fascist and racist. He pointed out that Modi was doing the same thing Hitler had done in Nazi Germany against the Jews.

"India is abusing human rights in occupied Kashmir," he said. "Modi's government is violating international laws," he said, referring to the annexation of the disputed territory and the recent round of protests after the controversial CAA was introduced by the BJP government.



Khan said the Muslims of Myanmar had to deal with a genocide after being asked by their government to register. He said the Muslims of India were likely to face a similar situation.

Government bringing reforms to hospitals in Punjab soon: PM Imran

The prime minister said his government won't back down from reforming the system at any cost.

"Some governments try to fulfill their terms. We are here to bring about reforms and we will not back down from it at any cost," he said, speaking at an event.

The prime minister said his government was trying to introduce reforms similar to the ones being carried out in hospitals abroad. The premier spoke about a meeting he had with the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) during a visit to the United States.

"I interacted with the APPNA organisation when I visited the US for my cancer hospital. The association built a cancer hospital in the US which is based on the systems followed by hospitals abroad," he said.

The prime minister slammed critics for alleging that the government was privatising hospitals. He dismissed the accusations and said reforms were being carried out rather than privatisation.

"We are bringing reforms to hospitals in Punjab as well," he said.

He said a Naya Pakistan was not possible without change. The prime minister said whenever someone tries to bring changes to an old setup, "people protest against them".

