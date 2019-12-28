Iron Man, Captain America to come back as evil versions in 'Doctor Strange' sequel?

Avengers: Endgame had brought about incredible amount of emotional ordeal for Marvel fans after the film wrapped up the characters of some of the crowd-favourite original Avengers.



However, it looks like there may be a way the superheroes will be able to make their big comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not as their evil alternatives.

A report by We Got This Covered, revealed that Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America who are confirmed to no more be part of the franchise, may return in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

The report reveals that Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige has something special planned for the OG 6 Avengers as a multiverse is likely to get introduced in the Doctor Strange franchise.

This, therefore, will be able to bring back characters that were presumed dead — for example: Loki.

There is a twist to this, however, as the report further dishes details that it won’t be the original versions of the Avengers that will be making a comeback but their alternative ones from multiple universes and timelines, which also raises the possibility of them being evil.