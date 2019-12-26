Kylie Jenner's matching dress with daughter Stormi screams beauty

Kylie Jenner recently rocked the holiday season in a custom-made ball gown, twinning with her daughter Stormi.

The mother daughter duo rocked their family's Kardashian-West Christmas eve party with custom made Ralph & Russo emerald green gowns.

Kylie showed off the matching set ahead of the big day with a series of Instagram pictures.

Stormi Webster looked cute as a button in her dress with the ruffled sleeves,white sneakers and a sleek ballerina bun. While Kylie went for a more upscale version, rocking emerald green from head to toe with matching satin pumps and an emerald necklace.

She captioned the post with the following words, “Most wonderful time of the year, thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses.”



The star also gave fans a side-by-side comparison of two dresses laid out on the floor.

