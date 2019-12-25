Kevin Spacey’s strange Christmas message shows him slipping into ‘House of Cards’ avatar

Hollywood’s infamous actor Kevin Spacey has left the internet in a state of absolute bewilderment after he posted a strange and bizarre Christmas wish.



The 60-year-old American Beauty actor, who has been embroiled in multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, left social media users scratching their heads as he slipped into his character of Frank Underwood from House of Cards — a show from which he was axed — wishing his followers a merry Christmas.

In the voice of his former Congressman avatar, Spacey, seen seated in front of a fireplace, says: “You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you?"

He goes on to address his health complications that he faced over the years, saying he “got his health back”, while also adding that it has been a “pretty good year.”

He further says that by next year he hopes to witness “more good in this world,” adding: "I know what you're thinking, Can he be serious? I'm dead serious."

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can ... kill them with kindness," he added.

The one-minute long clip that racked up more than 4.5 million views within merely 24 hours, titled the video: “KTWK [Kill them with kindness].”