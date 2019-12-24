Drake releases new single ‘War’on Christmas Eve, hinting at The Weeknd feud

Canadian rapper Drake has released an early Christmas present for his fans and it is called War.



The singer took to Instagram and described his new single War as freestyle.

Drake, 33, has addressed his alleged dispute with The Weeknd in the War.



According to media reports, the feud between Drake and his fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd started when they both dated US model Bella Hadid.

Directed by Theo Skudra, in War, the singer appears to confirm he and The Weeknd have mended their fences and both are on good terms.

Earlier this month, Drake was embroiled in a controversy after US singer Billie Eilish revealed he sends her text messages.

Following Billie's revelations, fans called out the 33-year-old rapper for texting her. He was labelled 'creepy' by some fans.