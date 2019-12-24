Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson still together: Alli Simpson shoots down split rumours

Rumours had been rife about Miley Cyrus being back in her breakup phase after Cody Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City.

However, the circulating gossip was recently shot down by the Aussie hunk’s sister, Alli Simpson, who confirmed that her brother and the Wrecking Ball singer are very much together.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Alli quashed the buzz regarding Miley and Cody’s split and affirmed that the two are “together for sure.”

She further told the publication that while she wishes to keep their holiday plans completely private, she, herself, will be “spending Christmas and holidays on the coast with my family,” without Cody, which drops the hint that the singer will be spending Christmas and New Year with his ladylove.

She also dished the details about what the deal with the Playboy model, Jordy Murray seems to be: “She is his best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”