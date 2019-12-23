Ed Sheeran lashes out at trolls for fat-shaming him

British singer Ed Sheeran has shed some weight after he was fat-shamed by some online haters.

According to Mirror, the trolls called him "fat" and "chunky" after which the singer decided to delete his Twitter account.

The 208-year-old singer-songwriter said he lost four stone after receiving hateful messages from online haters.

The singer said it was those abusive messages that forced him to delete his his Twitter in 2017. He weighed 16st at the time.

“I never had insecurities and people pointed them out — your brain starts thinking about them. It all stems from other people’s insecurities. So many people have things they’re insecure about so it makes them feel better to point out someone else’s,” he was quoted by Mirror as saying.

"Because half the people that would point out that I’m fat are probably fat themselves.”

His wife Cherry helped him lose weight by setting up a balanced diet and good exercise pattern.

Ed conceded that he used to have bangers and mash, a pudding and loads of pint when he used to visit a pub.

“My friends used to call me Two Dinners Teddy. On tour, it’s very easy to drink every single day because there’s always someone visiting.